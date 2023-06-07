First flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims to leave J&K for Saudi Arabia today

The first flight of Haj 2023 pilgrims will leave Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.



Shujaat Ahmed Qureshi, executive officer of J&K Haj committee told reporters that for the first time after a decade, Haj pilgrims will land directly at Jeddah from Srinagar this year.



"Two flights will carry the first batch of 630 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from here today. The first flight leaves at 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.



"Pilgrims have been asked to arrive at the Haj house six hours earlier so that formalities are completed well on time.



"Female pilgrims without 'Mahram' (Closest relative) will perform Haj this year and 115 such pilgrims will leave Srinagar on June 9," the executive officer said.