South Korea, US agree on 'ultimate' goal of denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Sep 17: South Korea and the United States have agreed on the "ultimate goal" of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and that the goal is irreversible regardless of North Korea's stance, South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Wednesday.

"Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is the ultimate goal" that South Korea and the US have traditionally shared, and the target "remains unchanged whether North Korea likes it or not," Wi told a forum in Seoul.

Wi reiterated that South Korea would pursue a three-stage plan for the denuclearisation of North Korea, although Pyongyang has snubbed peace overtures by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"To move toward this goal, it is important to first halt North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. We must approach it in steps -- first a freeze, then reduction and finally dismantlement," Wi said.

"Although North Korea has not yet shown an immediate response, it is important to resume dialogue first," he said. "Our government has taken a few actions to ease tensions without undermining security or deterrence, and we will continue efforts to build trust."

On the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, Wi said there was "no possibility" that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would attend the multilateral gathering.

Wi said US President Donald Trump is expected to visit South Korea for the APEC summit.

Wi voiced concern over North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia following their mutual defense treaty signed last year, which includes provisions for immediate military assistance if either comes under attack.

"Russia and North Korea have reached the level of a military alliance, which is particularly concerning at a time when North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities," he said, warning of negative implications for inter-Korean relations, national security and Seoul-Moscow ties.