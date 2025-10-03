From Honeytraps to Hashtags: ISI eyes 300-400 Influencers in India

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The influencer spy network in India is deeper than one may have imagined, and the arrest of another YouTuber, Wasim Akram from Haryana, is a clear indication of that. The roping in of influencers into the ISI’s spy circle is a complete shift from the earlier methods that were used.

While all other mechanisms, such as honey trapping, blackmail, etc, are concerning, the roping of the influencers is far more dangerous. Along with information comes propaganda, which Pakistan desperately needs after being exposed.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI planned to rope in nearly 300 to 400 influencers with a huge following into their network. What is interesting is that these influencers are lured into the network more for likes and views rather than just money. It is a package deal, which involves money, free travel, and with this comes the likes and views.

The investigating agencies are keeping a close watch on many influencers and are trying to understand what kind of content they post. The content does not necessarily have to be anti-India. However, it is pro-Pakistan, and such content is circulated widely in Pakistan, and this is what has been boosting views and likes.

It all began with the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by the Haryana police. This led to more arrests, and more information about the modus operandi began spilling out.

Investigations have revealed that there is a team that has been set up in Pakistan just to identify influencers. A thorough check of these persons is carried out, and once they realise that these people are vulnerable, the Pakistan High Commission in India is informed about the same.

It is then the duty of the official at the High Commission to get in touch with these influencers. Once that is established, they are invited over to get together at the High Commission. Following this, they are offered a free trip to Pakistan, and all arrangements for the visa were made.