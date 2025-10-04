Mission Sudarshan Chakra: Indian Army to Acquire AK-630 Air Defence Guns

In a step towards providing protection to population centres and centres of faith close to the border with Pakistan, the Indian Army floated a tender on 4 October 2025 to acquire six AK-630 air defence gun systems.

Officials said the procurement forms a key part of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a comprehensive plan to build a multi-layered indigenous shield against aerial threats under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The tender was issued to Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), a state-owned firm. According to defence sources, the AK-630 will be mounted on trailers, towed by high mobility vehicles, and deployed to secure sensitive areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. The guns are designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, artillery and mortars, as well as conventional threats such as helicopters and aircraft. Officials said the decision draws on lessons from Operation Sindoor, during which Pakistani forces carried out direct attacks on civilian areas and religious sites.

“The system sought is a 30mm multi-barrel mobile air defence gun with a very high rate of fire,” defence officials told ANI. With a range of up to four kilometres and the ability to fire up to 3,000 rounds per minute, the weapon will significantly strengthen the Army’s capacity to intercept and neutralise hostile platforms. Detection will be managed through an all-weather electro-optical fire control system, enabling round-the-clock surveillance and engagement.

See Also: Rajnath Singh to visit Morocco on Sep 22, inaugurate India's first overseas Defence factory

The Army has described Mission Sudarshan Chakra, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, as one of the most ambitious modernisation drives in recent years. The programme was launched on Independence Day 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to establish a layered defensive barrier by 2035, integrating surveillance, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and air defence systems.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has warned Pakistan against further provocations and said India will not show restraint if attacks against civilians continue. He indicated that the induction of the AK-630 systems marks only the first stage of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which is expected to involve further procurements and deployments over the coming decade.

The guns will also form one of the essential pillars of the wider Sudarshan Chakra shield being developed across multiple commands and will be integrated into India’s existing air defence network.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently visited Army Air Defence troops in Bhuj, Gujarat, where they foiled multiple Pakistani drone and aircraft attacks during Operation Sindoor.

The procurement is expected to move quickly, with contracts to be finalised in the coming months. Analysts said the project reflects India’s recognition of new security challenges, including drone warfare and precision strikes, and its determination to build indigenous solutions to safeguard its population and borders.

In the coming years, Mission Sudarshan Chakra is expected to provide a “comprehensive, multi-layered, indigenous security shield by 2035, integrating surveillance, cyber security, and air defence systems to protect key installations from various enemy attacks.” [Rh/Eth/DS]

Suggested Reading: