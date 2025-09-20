Rajnath Singh to visit Morocco on Sep 22, inaugurate India's first overseas Defence factory

New Delhi, Sep 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day official visit to Morocco from September 22-23, to further strengthen the growing strategic convergence between India and the North African nation, the Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday.

The visit at the invitation of Morocco's Minister Delegate of National Defence, Abdeltif Loudiyi, will mark the first-ever visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the North African nation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the key highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid.

This facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry mentioned.