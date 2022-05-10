Bulldozers are now being used to clear land in Delhi's Mangolpuri and New Friends Colony

The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demolished illegal encroachments in the Mangolpuri and New Friends Colony area of the national capital, a day after a similar drive was proposed to be carried out in Shaheen Bagh.

JCB bulldozers were employed to demolish all illegally constructed temporary structures. The bulldozer razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside.

As the drive started, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed the Municipal Corporation officials in carrying out the demolition work, and subsequently, he was detained by the police.

"The MLA was detained for some time so that he may not cause disturbance in the government work," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said, adding the legislator will be released after the demolition drive is finished.

Barring the local MLA's minor obstruction, there was no protest by the people in the area.

The police force along with para-military personnel was deployed in adequate numbers to handle any untoward situation. The police personnel could also be seen atop the buildings to keep an eye over the unsocial elements and prevent any stone-pelting.