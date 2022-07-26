Delhi-NCR witnesses highest ever cases of infertility in 2021-22

The world's first 'test tube baby was born 43 years ago. The 25th of July is designated as World IVF Day to commemorate the birth. NOVA IVF Fertility, one of India's leading chains of fertility centers, has released a report on the factors leading to infertility in the Delhi NCR region:

According to the Nova IVF's Insight Report :

. 56 percent of Delhi women are affected by infertility due to advanced maternal age and tubal factors

. PCOD and PCOS are the cause of infertility among 19 percent of women.

. During the pandemic in 2020, we observed that PCOS was particularly high and contributed as the second most factor for female infertility next to tubal factors.

. .PCOS and Tubal factors have seen an increasing trend in the last five years

. Other female fertility issues observed include Low ovarian reserve among women in the age group of 25-34, followed by Endometriosis

. A staggering increase in cases of a tubal factor in women affecting their fertility is seen in Delhi-NCR as compared to Southern, Eastern, or other parts of India

. 71 percent of couples preferred self-cycles, followed by 29 percent Donor cycle- This shows that even in the most challenging cases, advanced science and technology in embryology are used to do self-cycle by using a couple's egg and sperm

In terms of male fertility issues in Delhi NCR, "Azoospermia" (no sperm), a condition in which the male counterpart has no sperm, is a leading cause of infertility in males. It accounts for 25 percent, followed by "Asthenoteratospermia," which means low sperm motility, which accounts for 21 percent.

Male infertility can be caused by genetic factors, chemotherapy, previous testicular surgeries, and lifestyle factors such as excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and the use of steroids for body/muscle building.