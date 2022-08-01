Delhi High Court asks govt to decide on ban on sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to decide on the recommendations of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on a plea seeking a ban on medically unnecessary, sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life-threatening situations.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by NGO Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation, seeking directions to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when a medical surgery on intersex infants and children can be performed.

Advocate Robin Raju, representing the petitioner, submitted that the DCPCR has given a detailed report to the Delhi government on the issue.

As per its recommendations, the Commission advised the respective departments to include people who are intersex, or from a similar marginalized background to be a formal member of the Committee. This step would ensure that the community is adequately represented, and their voices heard in the decision-making process.

As the Delhi government counsel sought eight weeks to take an appropriate decision on the recommendations made by the DCPCR, the court, disposing of the plea, said: "In light of the aforesaid, no further orders are required to be passed in the instant petition." (AA/IANS)