In response to the former LG's positions on the alcohol policy, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to the CBI

Sisodia said that when the file was sent to former LG Baijal, he suggested many things which were considered, and later the file was again sent to him in June last year and he approved. The new policy emphasized that if the liquor shops were divided equally, there would be 2-3 shops in each ward, he said.

He further alleged that the former LG didn't make any objection regarding the opening of liquor shops in the unauthorized area when the file was sent to him. But, when the file of opening the shops was sent to him during the first week of November, he suddenly changed his stand.

The shops were scheduled to open from November 17, but LG put a condition on November 15 that DDA's approval is needed to open shops in unauthorized areas. Whereas before this, LG had been approving the opening of shops there, he alleged.

Under the old policy, even where there were shops in unauthorized areas which also did not open. After that, the vendors went to court and the court ordered the government to return their license fee, due to which the government suffered the loss of thousands of crores of rupees.

"This happened because the LG changed his stand without consulting the government and the cabinet. This deliberately benefited some shopkeepers. That's why we are sending it to CBI", said Sisodia.

"This current policy has benefitted more as compared to the previous years, but had the LG not changed the decision, it would have been more beneficial. Shops in unauthorized areas have been approved to operate under the regime of three former LGs. Why this happened this time should be answered", the Deputy CM asked. (AA/IANS)