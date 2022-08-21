CBI investigates excise liquor scam Circular against Sisodia & 13 others

In the latest development in connection with the liquor scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 14 accused including Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

This has been done to stop them from flying abroad. During the searches, CBI could not find the two accused.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The license holders were allegedly given extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules. (AA/IANS)