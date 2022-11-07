Delhi: 13-year-old commits suicide wearing mother's clothes

A 13-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide in the Najafgarh area of the national capital, the police said on Monday.

The police said that they are probing the incident, which took place on Sunday, from all possible angles.

According to a senior police officer, information regarding a boy being brought dead at a hospital was received on Sunday following which a police team reached the hospital.

"During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that the boy had allegedly died by suicide by hanging. He was found wearing the clothes of his mother. His parents had gone to the market at the time of the incident," said the officer.

"The autopsy of the deceased was conducted on Monday and electronic gadgets have been seized for analysis. Inquest proceedings are going on," the officer added. (KB/IANS)