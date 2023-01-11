Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR turns into 'Gas Chamber', Gurugram's AQI at 529

"As per directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVS (4 wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 12:02:23 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles and government vehicles used for Enforcement)," stated the order.