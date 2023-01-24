BBC Modi documentary: JNU students allege stone pelting; police denies





Meanwhile, internet service and electricity connection at the office of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) were snapped on Tuesday after some students wanted to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The JNU administration had earlier asked the students to cancel the screening of the documentary -- 'India: The Modi Question'.



The varsity administration, in a stern warning, told the students that disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules if anyone screens the documentary.



A section of students under the banner of JNUSU had distributed pamphlets for the screening of the documentary at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.



The JNU administration was of the view that "such unauthorised activities on the campus may disturb peace and harmony" at the university. However, even after the warning, when the students remained adamant, the university administration decided to disconnect electricity and internet.