Delhi: Passenger detained for tweeting 'flight hijacked' at IGI Airport





According to a senior police official, Rathore was on a SpiceJet flight, which was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, and landed at 09.45 a.m. It was cleared to depart at 1.40 p.m. when he tweeted.



"The man was then off-loaded from flight with his bag and flight was released after all the checks. The man was handed over to local police for further legal action," the official said, adding that further investigation is on. (KB/IANS)