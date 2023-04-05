Delhi court: Karti Chidambaram is permitted to travel to Europe

A Delhi court has allowed Congress leader Karti P. Chidambaram, an accused in four cases lodged by the CBI and the ED, to travel to Monaco in Spain and the UK for two weeks in April to attend a tennis tournament.



Chidambaram was granted permission to travel from April 9 to April 22 by Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on the grounds that he had always complied with the restrictions placed on him.



In his capacity as a Director of Totus Tennis Ltd, a company that is a co-organiser of the event, Chidambaram told the court that a tournament would be held in Monaco, and he was obliged to be present there.



"It cannot be ignored that on each and every occasion when he was permitted to travel abroad by the Supreme Court and by the trial court, he returned back to the country in time and kept all the other conditions and there are no allegations that he attempted to influence the witnesses or to destroy the evidence of these cases in any manner," the court said.



The judge noticed that the application was backed up by pertinent documents that supported the applicant's plan to visit Europe.



The court said since the next date of hearing in these cases is April 29, 2023, the proceedings are not going to be affected by his travel.



"Therefore, in view of the above facts and circumstances, this application moved by Karti Chidambaram is being allowed and he is permitted to travel abroad to Monaco, Spain and UK from April 9 to April 22, 2023. His original passport is also directed to be released to him for the above said visit," the judge said.



The court also placed him under a number of requirements, such as providing a security deposit of Rs 1 crore, and providing the CBI with the ED his travel itinerary.



"He shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses of this case in any manner and shall not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules," the judge said.



The court said if he defaults in returning to India in time or fails to comply with other conditions in the order, the security deposit furnished by him shall be liable to be forfeited.



Chidambaram is accused in two corruption cases related to the alleged Aircel Maxis scam and INX Media scam lodged by the CBI and two related money laundering cases registered by the ED. [IANS/NS]