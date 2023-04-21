Delhi : Two Cops suspended for running sextortion racket

A Delhi Police Head Constable and a Constable have been placed under suspension after they were allegedly found running sextortion racket with the help of a girl who used to trap boys through a dating app.





According to the information, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the accused police personnel, identified as Constable Ankit posted at Nihal Vihar police station and Head Constable Mukesh posted with the PCR unit.



They had taken a room on rent where the girl would bring the victim boy, and later they would extort money from him.



A source said that on April 17, they got a PCR call regarding extortion by two police personnel. After receiving the call, a team was sent to record the testimony of the victim, a resident of Gurugram.



"The victim was terrified. He was with three of his friends. He told the police that he met a girl through dating app, Bumble. Both had been in touch for a week. The girl took him to a room where Rs 27,000 Rs were extored from him," the source said.



According to the police report accessed by IANS, the girl called Pandey to meet her at Peera Garhi crossing on April 16. Later, the girl took him to her room by e-rickshaw in ShivRam Park, Nihal Vihar which was allegedly taken on rent by the accused police personnel to trap boys.



"The accused police personnel reached over there (the room). They told the boy that they received a PCR call that he had done something wrong with the girl. The victim was threatened that strict action would be taken against him. Later, they demanded money to sort out the matter," the source said.



The accused police personnel took Rs 27,000 from the victim. They also threatened the boy not to disclose the incident to anyone, else they would implicate him in a false rape case, the report noted.



On enquiry, it was also found that both police personnel were in touch with the girl involved in the matter.



"Later, the victim narrated the incident to his friends and made a PCR call out of fear of being implicated in a false case. The act of the accused police personnel constituted gross misconduct, indiscipline, negligence towards their duties and also diminishing the image of Delhi Police," the report reads. [IANS/NS]