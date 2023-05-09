CCTV footage collected on time in Jamia violence case

The Commission accepted the recommendations made by the NHRC investigation team after conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation that the Chief Secretary should give "suitable compensation to the injured students who received grievous injuries, commensurate with their injuries, on humanitarian grounds.



"It is submitted that as evident from the aforesaid direction passed by NHRC, the Chief Secretary, GNCT Delhi, was directed to provide suitable compensation to persons who have received grievous injuries. It is submitted that the details of the compensation supplied by the GNCTD are presently not available with the respondent, Delhi Police and efforts to get the same from the GNCTD are being made," the affidavit added.



According to the police's affidavit, the Commission report itself states that Hasan "actively participated" in the proceedings before the NHRC and provided all of the information she had access to.



According to the affidavit, Hasan cannot request the same remedy before the court while concealing the fact that she successfully obtained it before the NHRC.



Calling it an attempt to "abuse the process of law" and "equity jurisdiction" of the HC, the Delhi Police said that Hasan's plea should be rejected with exemplary cost.



"The conduct of the petitioner in suppressing the above material fact also warrants deprecation," the affidavit stated, adding that the plea should be dismissed. [IANS/NS]