Delhi Police rescue kidnapped Ola bike rider; 1 arrested

The apprehended youth was identified as Habib.



"Habib was asked about Raj but he tried to mislead the police by saying that he had no knowledge about the incident and he was only asked to collect the ransom money," said the official.



Raj was eventually traced, and he was found in a semi-conscious state inside a ground cavity.



"The victim was brutally beaten up by the kidnappers and his hands and legs were tied with his own clothes. He was immediately rushed to Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, where doctors observed that further delays could have caused any causality," the police officer said.

The police recorded the statement of his sister Sunita and lodged a case in this regard.



Raj later told the police that when he resisted the robbery attempt, the accused pushed him and fled.



However, he followed them and saw them entering a ground cavity. Later, they brutally assaulted him, tied his hands and legs with his own clothes, and left him in the ground cavity.



"Habib has been arrested while his aides Rahul and Mansoor Alam are on the run. We are conducting raids to nab them," the police said. [IANS/NS]