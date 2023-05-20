Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan, saying Gandhian ideals of peace reverberate globally and give strength to millions.



In a tweet, Modi said, "Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions."



He also attached a picture of him praying in front of Mahatma Gandhi's bust.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.



In a tweet, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with PM Kishida this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G-20 Presidency and Japan's G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better."



Prime Minister Modi landed in Japan's Hiroshima on Friday to participate in the G7 Summit, where he will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders.



While leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister in a statement said, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan."