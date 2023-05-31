Wrestling mess: Sport's governing body condemns manhandling of grapplers

The International wrestling body United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers and their detention following a scuffle with the Delhi Police and said it will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety.



UWW said it will seek further information from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ad-hoc body appointed by it for wrestling about its plans for conducting elections for the next governing body.



The sport's international governing body also threatened of suspending the Wrestling Federation of India if the election process is not completed within the 45 days deadline.



"For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge," the UWW said in a statement.