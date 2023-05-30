Gayatri Jayanti: Celebrating the Divine Light

Gayatri Jayanti, also known as Gayatri Pujan, is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the cherished deity of knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual enlightenment. This significant occasion falls on Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which typically falls in May or June. Gayatri Jayanti holds great significance among Hindu devotees, particularly those who follow the path of Gayatri Mantra, one of the most powerful and revered hymns in Vedic scriptures.

The Gayatri Mantra, consisting of twenty-four syllables, is believed to be the embodiment of Goddess Gayatri herself. It is a sacred chant that invokes the divine light, symbolizing the illumination of the intellect and the path to self-realization. Gayatri Mantra is highly regarded for its ability to purify the mind and lead one towards spiritual awakening. The recitation of this mantra is considered a daily spiritual practice by many Hindus, as it is believed to be a divine blessings and wisdom.