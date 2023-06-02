Minor wrestler sexually harassed multiple times by WFI chief, claims FIR

"Furthermore, during my daughter's trial, a violation of the established norms occurred. It was stated that the referee or the Mat Chairman should not belong to the same state as the participating athlete. However, in her case, she was pitted against an athlete from Delhi, and both the referees presiding over the bout and the Mat Chairman were from Delhi, which contradicted the prescribed guidelines," said the FIR.



"Upon noticing this discriminatory practice, my daughter immediately raised objections. However, she was given an ultimatum that she either had to proceed with the match or the opposing athlete would be granted a walkover victory," according to the FIR.



During her trial, she was subjected to deliberate point deductions by the referee and the Mat Chairman. Whenever she scored a point, they would assert that the clock had already stopped, denying her the entitlement to the point, even though this was not the case, the FIR stated.



"The matches conducted during the trials were supposed to be recorded, yet during her trial, the recording was manipulated by repeatedly switching it on and off. These actions were carried out under the direction and instruction of the accused, as my daughter had rejected his unwelcome sexual advances," the complainant claimed in the FIR.



"When my daughter was practicing in the Lucknow trials, the accused again approached my daughter and told her 'personally aakar milna (meet me personally)'. She clearly told the accused that she had already told him that she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her and desist from making such remarks which had sexual overtones and were made in an indecent manner," the FIR further stated.