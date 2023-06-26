BSES Discoms fully geared for monsoon

Adhering to simple safety guidelines and maintaining social distancing from electricity infrastructure, BSES and its consumers together can help ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon season.

Some of the unique problems during monsoons are water-logging, strong winds uprooting trees, and falling branches that damage electricity installations resulting in outages.

In order to safeguard human lives and electrical equipment, it also becomes necessary to switch off electricity supply to an affected area as a precautionary measure.

Explaining its monsoon plans, a BSES official said, "We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our over 48 lakh consumers and over 2 crore residents while taking all safety measures that are required during rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines.

"To ensure that our consumers enjoy incident-free power supply, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are undertaking all possible measures. The discoms’ monsoon action plan has an integrated and proactive approach, which is not only aimed at ensuring consumers’ safety, but is also aimed at minimising the down time of power supply arising out of exigencies during monsoon.