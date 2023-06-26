Delhi records 25.4 degree min temperature, moderate rain predicted

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius on Monday, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that yellow alert was on and moderate rainfall would be there.

The southwest monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday.

A huge respite from the scorching heat, the weather man has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi-NCR, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, IMD has put out a yellow alert (be aware) for the city from June 26-27 as light to moderate showers are likely there.