Delhi

Delhi records 24.5 degrees as minimum temperature after light rain

The national capital witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday, which dipped the minimum temperature to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi-NCR and and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the city as light to moderate showers are likely to occur.

As of 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the national capital recieved 5.6 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours, according to the IMD.

The monsoon season arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days earlier than the anticipated onset date.

This brought relief to the residents of Delhi from the intense heat.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously on Sunday for the first time since June 21, 1961.

As per reports, the month of June has been recorded coolest in last 13 years with minimum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

