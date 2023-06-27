Delhi records 24.5 degrees as minimum temperature after light rain

The national capital witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday, which dipped the minimum temperature to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi-NCR and and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the city as light to moderate showers are likely to occur.

As of 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the national capital recieved 5.6 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours, according to the IMD.