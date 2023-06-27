Allahabad HC raps CBFC over 'Adipurush' dialogues

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a strong view of the controversial dialogues and scenes in ‘Adipurush’.

The court took to task the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for approving controversial dialogues and scenes in the film and asked the board to spare religious texts like the Ramayan, Quran, Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagavad Gita.

A division bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Sriprakash Singh accepted an amendment petition filed by Kuldeep Tewari.