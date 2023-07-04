2 held for income tax refund fraud by Delhi Police's EOW

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Sunday said that they have arrested two people involved in income tax refund fraud.

The accused were identified as Nitin Mehta and Nikunj Dudeja.

Police said that an FIR was lodged against them, based on a complaint filed by Income Tax Department official Mohit Garg.

"It was alleged that during scrutiny process, Income Tax Department observed that some refunds had been issued to some fake assessees in suspicious manner and without receipt of any refund application u/s 154 I.T. Act. The refund amount was 3.36 crore disbursed to the 20 assessees for the financial years 2012-13, 2013-14, and 2014-15, respectively.