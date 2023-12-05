Delhi Comic Con to kick off from Dec 8

Delhi Comic Con:- The pop-culture event Comic Con Delhi is set to be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, from December 8 to 10.

The event will showcase the best of anime, cosplay and comics.

This dynamic medium showcases intricate artistry and explores complex themes, fostering a global fan base.

The organisers of the event shared that every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book, in an exclusive tie up with Marvel Comics.

Guests like Sanjay Gupta, Savio Mascarenhas, Abhijeet Kini, Saumin Patel, Shubham Khurana, Faisal and Prasad Bhat will grace the event along with international creators such as Dustin Nguyen (Artist for DC, Marvel, Image), Nikesh Shukla (Writer of Spider-Man India) & Doaly (Marvel Comics & More).

It will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), an 40,000 sq. ft. gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers and exclusive gaming experiences, among many other exciting activities for all attendees.