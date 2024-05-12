Granting bail to Kejriwal sets a bad precedent: Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey - Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist having deep insights in the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on ground and advocating for social and electoral changes for a long time.

Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practice clean politics and establish a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.