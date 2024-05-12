Granting bail to Kejriwal sets a bad precedent: Dr. Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party(BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, commented on SC’s decision to grant bail to incumbent Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that it is an unfortunate decision. According to Dr Raizada, the Supreme Court's decision has set a bad precedent. “A bad precedent has been set up whereby now criminals will come and seek bails on one pretext or another”, said Dr Raizada. He further said that Justice Khanna had already made up his mind to grant him (Arvind Kejriwal) bail.
BLP’s candidate from Chandni Chowk LokSabha seat, Yogender Singh reacted to Arvind kejriwal’s bail and said that Arvind Kejriwal‘s game is over now and people of Delhi will vote them out of power soon. While BLP’s candidate from North East Delhi LokSabha seat, Sanjeev Pandey called Kejriwal a biggest liar who will do everything to be in power. Party President Dr Raizada, talking about the LokSabha election contest, said that the coming out of Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail to campaign is hardly going to benefit his party. “His (Kejriwal) immoral and corrupt politics is already dying its natural death”.
Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), under the leadership of Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, is contesting two LokSabha seats in Delhi: Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi. Sanjeev Pandey - Contesting from North East Delhi on BLP's ticket- is a renowned artist and senior journalist having deep insights in the socio-political issues of the country. Yogendra Singh (Yogi Mathur) - contesting from Chandni Chowk- is a social worker and a spiritual leader working actively on ground and advocating for social and electoral changes for a long time.
Bharatiya Liberal Party is committed to practice clean politics and establish a people centric government. BLP Candidates from both Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi are ready to take up the issues of the people of Delhi in the parliament and work towards resolving it.