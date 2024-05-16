BLP's Sanjeev Kumar Pandey gives an open challenge to Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar Pandey:- Bharatiya Liberal Party's Sanjeev Kumar Pandey has given an open challenge to BJP's Manoj Tiwari and INDI Alliance's Kanhaiya Kumar for debate. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey says that if Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar answer all his questions satisfactorily, then he is willing to end his campaign.

Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar,all three are candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from North East Delhi. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey has been visiting various assembly constituencies of North East Delhi for the last several months and communicating with the people door to door. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey has taken this step after seeing the despair prevailing among the people due to corruption and lack of work. In view of the corruption, incompetence and inefficiency, problems like garbage, pollution, water problem and poor infrastructure are so evdient in Delhi. Sanjeev Kumar Pandey has given an open challenge to Manoj Tiwari and Kanhaiya Kumar to come on stage and debate about the issues.

In this debate, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey will question both the candidates from other parties on behalf of the people of Delhi. These days, the candidate of Bharatiya Liberal Party, Sanjeev Kumar Pandey is doing door to door campaign in the Legislative Assemblies of North East Delhi and communicating with the people on their problems.