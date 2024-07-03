AAP is indulging into vendetta politics: BLP President Dr Raizada

BLP:- Bharatiya Liberal Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada has reacted to Rajya Sabha Member and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Sawati Maliwal's allegations on Kejriwal Government that it is not providing funds to the DCW and said that AAP is indulging into vendetta politics. "They (AAP Government) are not democratic at all. Kejriwal and his party is indulging into the politics of vendetta. They have left all the women who need help totally helpless just to show Swati Maliwal in poor light.", said Dr Raizada. "It is absolutely despicable to see the Delhi Government stooping down to such a level."

Speaking on Swati Maliwal's charge that salaries of DCW's employees have not been given for six months, Dr Raizada said that it is an attempt to make the commission (DCW) dysfunctional. "Women are suffering because of the non-functioning of DCW. The Delhi Government has ensured that people of Delhi suffer in all possible ways”, said Dr Raizada.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) vehemently opposes this politics of vendetta and is committed to for the all round development of Delhi state. BLP's main agenda is to fight against Corruption and empower women and marginalized sections of society. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi assembly election. BLP’s aim is to establish a people-centric government and provide a transparent governance model to the Delhi state.