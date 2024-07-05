“There are many elements in their democracy that India can learn from” : Dr Raizada

Dr Raizada: Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has shared his greeting to the American people on their Independence Day (July 4). Dr Raizada has lived in Chicago for 22 years and worked there as neonatologist (Doctor of newborn babies). Speaking on his experience of living in the United States, Dr Raizada said that there are so many things to learn from American Democracy. “America is the oldest democracy of the modern world and there are many elements in their democracy that India can learn from’, said Dr Raizada.
President Raizada also talks about the strength of American democracy. He said that there are three strong pillars of American Democracy: Liberty, Equality and Freedom of Speech, and American citizens are very proud of these virtues and feel quite possessive about it. Mentioning a few key characteristics of American Democracy, Dr Raizada pointed to popular sovereignty - that the ultimate power is vested with people, and Decentralization of power is the bedrock of American Democracy. “Separation of power and the country's federal structure is strong and empowered so that there is little chance of misuse of political power’, said Dr Raizada.
Dr Raizada, after leaving his lucrative career in Chicago, came back to India in 2023 to work for electoral and political reforms. As a president of Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP), Dr Munish Raizada is working to bring positive change in the Delhi state. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi assembly election. BLP’s aim is to establish a people-centric government and provide a transparent governance model to the Delhi state. “I have come back to the country to work for social, political and electoral reforms. With the support of like minded people, let's make it happen”