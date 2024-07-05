“There are many elements in their democracy that India can learn from” : Dr Raizada

Dr Raizada: Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has shared his greeting to the American people on their Independence Day (July 4). Dr Raizada has lived in Chicago for 22 years and worked there as neonatologist (Doctor of newborn babies). Speaking on his experience of living in the United States, Dr Raizada said that there are so many things to learn from American Democracy. “America is the oldest democracy of the modern world and there are many elements in their democracy that India can learn from’, said Dr Raizada.

President Raizada also talks about the strength of American democracy. He said that there are three strong pillars of American Democracy: Liberty, Equality and Freedom of Speech, and American citizens are very proud of these virtues and feel quite possessive about it. Mentioning a few key characteristics of American Democracy, Dr Raizada pointed to popular sovereignty - that the ultimate power is vested with people, and Decentralization of power is the bedrock of American Democracy. “Separation of power and the country's federal structure is strong and empowered so that there is little chance of misuse of political power’, said Dr Raizada.