Party (AAP) is in utter chaos, MLAs are anxious about their future: BLP President Dr Munish Kumar Raizada

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, reacted to the exit of former minister Raj Kumar Anand, MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and other members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that there is a big chaos happening inside the party. He added that AAP MLAs are anxious about their future and looking for options.

Speaking on the misgovernance of AAP government in Delhi, Dr Raizada said that the chief minister himself is Tihar jail, Atishi (State Minister), is doing her own drama, Sunita Kejriwal is trying her best to take control of the party (AAP) and Sanjay Singh (Senior AAP leader) wants his authority on the party. "AAP is a sinking boat now", said Dr Raizada.

BLP President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada also laid down the vision of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) and said that he and his party are committed to the welfare of the people of Delhi. Speaking about the steps BLP will take after coming to power, Dr. Raizada said that forming an Anti-corruption commission (ACC) will be the first step of our government after coming to power. "BLP will ensure that a good government is formed on the principles of social justice and reform," said Dr Raizada.