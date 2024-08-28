“There is no end to the lies of the Delhi Government”: BLP President Dr. Raizada on Delhi Government’s Health Model facade

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has reacted to LG comment calling Delhi's "Health Model" a facade and said that nine years of AAP government has brought Delhi's health infrastructure on its knees. The recent comment by the LG highlights the hypocrisy of Delhi Government and its failure to improve the state's health condition. "In the last nine years, AAP government has failed altogether to improve the health condition in Delhi. Government Hospitals are running without beds and medical equipment, and private hospitals have become unaffordable for the common people because the Kejriwal Government has failed to put a cap on medical treatments" said Dr Raizada. According to Dr Raizada, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is wasting money on advertisements and false claims.”There is no end to the Drama and lies of the Kejriwal Government”.

Party President, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, also said that all political parties in Delhi are busy fighting with each other. They are totally indifferent to the plight of the people of Delhi. "Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janta Party and even LG are just doing politics and blaming each other. They have been busy fighting each other for the last nine years," said Dr Munish Raizada. He also said that BJP too is responsible for appalling civic conditions in the state as they were in MCD for a long time.

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is committed to the development of Delhi state. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election. Party's main agenda is to fight against corruption, improve civic amenities, and work for making social justice a reality for the Delhi state.