Dr. Munish Raizada Calls Out AAP Government For Its Failure to Address The Issue of Inflated Electricity Bills

Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) President, Dr. Munish Raizada called out the AAP government on its failure to address the issue of Inflated electricity bills. Talking about Arvind Kejriwal, Dr. Raizada said, “A person who has a corrupt mindset can never change no matter which anti-corruption movement he has come from.” Highlighting that nothing has changed in the 10 year rule by AAP in Delhi, Dr. Raizada said that In 2013, when AAP was formed, he was also a founding member of the party, and launched a Bijli Satyagraha in Sunder Nagri and asked the people to not pay electricity bills.

“We were in the opposition and had a will to bring down the corrupt government led by Sheila Dixit. Following the Gandhian style of Satyagraha, we requested the citizens of Delhi not to pay their electricity bills which were inflated. There are no restrictions on the DISCOM companies and no audit is carried out on their billing accounts,” Dr. Raizada added. Dr. Raizada called out Kejriwal for misleading the people of Delhi.“

Now after 10 years of AAP led government in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has said that while he was in jail, the bills were inflated behind his back. While the corrupt Kejriwal was in jail, had the whole system collapsed?,” Dr. Raizada said. Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada questioned Arvind Kejriwal about the misgovernance in Delhi that has been happening over the years. “Kejriwal is saying that if people would vote for him and bring him back to power then he will get the inflated bills waived.

What has the government been doing in the last ten years if nothing has changed?,” Dr. Raizada asked. Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) is committed to the development of Delhi state. BLP is gearing up to contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election. Party's main agenda is to fight against corruption, improve civic amenities, beautification of the city and work for making social justice a reality for the Delhi state.