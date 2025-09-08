Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Heat over Her Husband's Presence in the "Official Meeting", Opposition calls it a "Troubling Sign" for Democracy

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it “unconstitutional” in a post on X. He compared the situation to the fictional Panchayat series, where a woman leader’s husband wields unofficial influence, and questioned why Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allowed her non-official spouse into a government meeting. Bharadwaj accused Bharatiya Janata Party of dynasty politics and alleged that PM Modi appointed “two Chief Ministers” in Delhi, Rekha Gupta and her husband.

BJP leaders defended Delhi CM Gupta and her husband. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said that Manish Gupta attended as a social worker representing Shalimar Bagh residents, not merely as the chief minister’s spouse. He noted that the meeting included local residents, not just officials, and dismissed AAP’s criticism as frustration.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called the opposition’s attacks baseless, pointing out that family members of past leaders, like Sheila Dikshit’s sister or Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, had similar constituency roles without issue.