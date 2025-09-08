Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Heat over Her Husband's Presence in the "Official Meeting", Opposition calls it a "Troubling Sign" for Democracy

A political controversy unfolded in Delhi after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman and social worker, was spotted attending an official government meeting on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency from where CM Rekha Gupta is a chosen MLA. The meeting was convened to review local development projects, and directing officials to monitor progress and submit timely status reports. Photos shared by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on social media shows her husband seated beside her in the meeting that sparked sharp reactions from opposition parties, who questioned the propriety of his presence.
Politics heats up in the Capital
Dr. Munish Raizada, President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) reacted strongly against CM Rekha's Husband presence the official meeting. He says it is a “troubling sign” that risks portraying Delhi’s government as a “mom and pop shop.”
AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it “unconstitutional” in a post on X. He compared the situation to the fictional Panchayat series, where a woman leader’s husband wields unofficial influence, and questioned why Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allowed her non-official spouse into a government meeting. Bharadwaj accused Bharatiya Janata Party of dynasty politics and alleged that PM Modi appointed “two Chief Ministers” in Delhi, Rekha Gupta and her husband.
BJP leaders defended Delhi CM Gupta and her husband. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said that Manish Gupta attended as a social worker representing Shalimar Bagh residents, not merely as the chief minister’s spouse. He noted that the meeting included local residents, not just officials, and dismissed AAP’s criticism as frustration.
BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called the opposition’s attacks baseless, pointing out that family members of past leaders, like Sheila Dikshit’s sister or Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, had similar constituency roles without issue.
The controversy has fueled a heated debate over propriety and governance in Delhi, with opposition parties questioning democratic norms and While BJP is defending the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's husband as routine community engagement, the incident has given the chance to opposition to target Delhi Government in a big way.
(Rh/Eth/RS)