200 fall ill after eating buckwheat flour in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Sep 23: At least 150 to 200 people reportedly fell ill in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday after consuming 'Kuttu Aata' also known as Buckwheat flour and were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital (BJRM Hospital).

Officials confirmed that the number of patients was steadily rising, with several individuals reporting symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, loose motions, and restlessness.

Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO at BJRM Hospital, said that around 150–200 people from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar were treated in the emergency ward with similar complaints.

The Delhi Police received a call at around 6:10 A.M. and immediately dispatched a team to the affected areas. The police also contacted the Food Department for further investigation.

"Acting promptly, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents are being sensitised through beat staff and public address systems. The matter has also been communicated to the Food Department for further necessary action," the police said in a statement.

Authorities clarified that all the patients were found to be stable and none required hospital admission. No case was reported to be critical, and the information was issued for public awareness.