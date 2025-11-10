Delhi: 8 killed, dozen injured in car explosion near Red Fort; high alert in Maha, UP

New Delhi, Nov 10: At least eight people were killed and a dozen others injured as a powerful explosion swept through parked cars near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sending panic across the national capital and causing authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital.

Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Due to this explosion, fires have also been caused in three other vehicles.

The Fire Department said that they received a call about a car explosion.