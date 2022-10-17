PM Modi to release 12th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

In what could be a Diwali bonanza for millions of farmers, PM Modi will release Rs 16,000 crore under the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday through direct benefit transfer, which is expected to benefit 10 crore farmers.

The installment amount will be released by PM Modi on Monday during the inauguration of the "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here.

IANS had reported on October 13 that the government could release the 12th installment amount within a week.