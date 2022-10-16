Delhi Excise Policy Scam: In a bizarre statement, Arvind Kejriwal compares Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh

The CBI has asked Sisodia to be in its headquarters on Monday at 11 a.m. for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"After 75 years, there has been an education minister who is giving hope to the poor with better education. The prayers of crores of people are with you," Kejriwal further said in the same tweet.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press briefing, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the probe agency, CBI will arrest the Deputy CM on Monday. "Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for interrogation tomorrow. I can say this with confidence and responsibility that we are all certain that he will be arrested at the behest of the BJP by the CBI being controlled by their Central Government," he said.