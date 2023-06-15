Yogi: Ayodhya to develop as 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya' city

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his priority was building a 'divya, bhavya and navya' Ayodhya.



He added that the holy city would soon emerge as a "model city of urban development".



"People of the country and the world are eager to see the new Ayodhya. We must ensure that every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya goes back with a special sense of peace, contentment and joy," he said.



The Chief Minister carried out a late-night review of development projects in Ayodhya on Wednesday that ended around midnight.



Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, also inspected Suraj Kund and saw a laser show there.



He visited the Hanuman Garhi temple where he performed 'puja' and then reviewed the construction work of the Ram temple.



He also held a meeting with the officials of various departments to assess the pace and quality of other major infrastructural projects.