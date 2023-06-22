Hyderabad to add another landmark with Telangana Martyrs' Memorial

Hyderabad is set to add another landmark as Telangana Martyrs' Memorial will be thrown open by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.



A symbolic tribute to those who laid down their lives for statehood to Telangana, the memorial has come up on the banks of the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.



To be called 'Amara Deepam', this will be the third major landmark to be added to the area surrounding the lake.



On April 14, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had unveiled a 125-feet statue of B.R. Ambedkar, while on April 30, he had inaugurated a new state secretariat. Now the Martyrs' Memorial in front of the secretariat will add glitter to the lake surroundings, a popular tourism spot.



Like the statue and the new secretariat, the Martyrs' Memorial was taken up as a prestigious project by the KCR government.



The inauguration of the memorial will mark the culmination of decennial celebrations of the state formation day. The 21-day state-wide celebrations were kicked off on June 2.