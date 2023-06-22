176 duped by 'fake health office' in UP

Nearly 176 persons have been duped by a fake office, resembling the actual health department office of the Uttar Pradesh government, on the pretext of jobs, police said on Wednesday.



The racket was busted after the arrest of one Pradeep Mishra from near Purvanchal Apartment in Vibhuti Khand.



Raj Kishore Yadav, the Station House Officer of Vibhuti Khand, said, "The arrested accused disclosed during interrogation that he and his aides, Ram Ashray and Kamlesh Yadav were running a fake organisation in the name of Manav Vikas Swasthya Seva Sansthan.



"They also created a fake website named 'IndianHealth.in'. They called this organisation a unit of the health department to the candidates and collected money by promising to appoint them on the posts of District Coordinator, District Manager, Block Health Officers."

