Zoom Introduces 'AI Companion', Available at no Additional Cost

Virtual meeting platform Zoom on Wednesday introduced its generative AI digital assistant "AI Companion" (formerly Zoom IQ), which will be available at no additional cost for customers with paid Zoom user accounts.

According to the company, Zoom AI Companion delivers powerful, real-time digital assistant capabilities to help users improve productivity and work together more effectively.

Users will be able to access AI Companion from within their existing workflows such as within Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, and Zoom Whiteboard for capabilities such as Meeting summaries, Team Chat compose, and Whiteboard generation with a simple, easy-to-use experience.

"We were founded on doing what’s right for our customers, and we firmly believe that offering Zoom AI Companion at no additional cost to our paid Zoom user accounts delivers tremendous value as we all navigate the challenges facing us today," Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a statement.