NHAI likely to garner Rs 35,000-40,000 crore from road assets in FY26

New Delhi, Sep 17: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is projected to garner Rs 35,000-40,000 crore in FY26 if the road assets identified by the authority are monetised in a timely manner, a report showed on Wednesday.

This is based on the median valuation multiple of 0.62 times seen across the 10 awarded toll-operate-transfer (TOT) bundles over the last three years.

This would mark a healthy improvement from the Rs. 24,399 crore monetised in FY2025. Moreover, this would exceed the budgeted monetisation target of Rs. 30,000 crore for FY2026, according to the report by ratings agency ICRA.

“The NHAI has predominantly utilised two asset monetisation mechanisms, namely TOT and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) since FY2019. The authority has successfully raised Rs 92,633 crore through these channels up to FY2025,” said Vinay Kumar G, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

The TOT method generated 53 per cent of NHAI’s total monetisation during FY2019-FY2025. InvIT, introduced in FY2022, has seen its share expand over the past two years.