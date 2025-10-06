CM Nitish Kumar Transfers 3rd Installment of Rs 10,000 each to 21 lakh Women

Patna, Oct 6: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to 21 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The event was held at the CM’s residence, 1 Anne Marg, where beneficiaries received the funds in their bank accounts.

This marks the third instalment under the scheme. So far, 1.21 crore women across Bihar have benefited, each receiving Rs 10,000.

Earlier, on October 3, the Chief Minister had transferred Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women.

On September 26, coinciding with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 75 lakh women received assistance under the scheme.