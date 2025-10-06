Cuttack Violence 2025: Clashes During Durga Pooja Procession Leaves Odisha’s Historical City With Curfew and Internet Ban

Violent clashes during a Durga Puja idol immersion in Cuttack left 25 people injured.
Authorities imposed a 36-hour and suspended internet services for 24 hours.
Political leaders and officials condemned the unrest, urging residents to restore peace.
The silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, descended into chaos on October 5, 2025, as violent clashes left 25 people injured. Authorities enforced a 36-hour curfew across 13 police station areas and suspended internet and social media access for 24 hours to curb the spread of rumors. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) responded with a 12-hour bandh on October 6 due to the unrest. Police patrolled tense areas like Dargha Bazar and Mangalabag, conducting flag marches to restore calm.
During a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Dargha Bazar near Haathi Pokhari on Friday, October 3, tension erupted. Residents objected to loud music blaring between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., sparking heated arguments. The situation escalated as a mob hurled stones and glass bottles from rooftops, injuring six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Police arrested six suspects linked to the attack.
The situation worsened on October 5 when police blocked a VHP-organized bike rally meant to protest the earlier violence. Protesters clashed with officers, resulting in a lathi charge at Jail Road, Dargha Bazar. The violence injured 25 people, including the DCP, the Dargha Bazar station inspector-in-charge, and several journalists. Nearby vehicles were damaged as a fire broke out at Gourishankar Park. Police Commissioner S. Devdutt Singh deployed additional forces, ensuring strict action against those disrupting peace.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sadness over the unrest, urging residents to restore peace and unity. He was Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania to monitor the situation closely and ensure free medical care for the injured. Majhi condemned the troublemakers, saying they had tarnished Cuttack’s spirit of brotherhood and promised tough measures. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Biju Janata Dal, also condemned the violence as “deeply disturbing” and appealed for calm to protect Odisha’s peaceful reputation. He described the unrest in Cuttack, long known as a city of harmony, as heartbreaking.
The millennial city, known for its 1,000-year-old history where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have lived side by side in peace, experienced a rare and shocking affair. Local MLA Sofia Firdous condemned the clashes and demanded harsh penalties for those responsible. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also called for calm, emphasizing the need to preserve Cuttack’s legacy of unity.
Such unrest has occurred in other parts of Odisha, with the most recent incident in Sambalpur on April 12, 2023, during a Hanuman Jayanti rally. It led to 15 people being injured, resulting in a curfew, internet suspension, and arrests. The 2008 Kandhamal riots, sparked by the murder of VHP leader Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, saw devastating anti-Christian violence from August to December. Mobs destroyed over 300 churches and 6,000 homes, killed nearly 100 people, and displaced 50,000. Security forces, including 2,500 personnel, eventually quelled the violence.
As Cuttack recovers from this shocking wave of violence, its people and leaders grieve the stain on their city’s long-standing legacy of togetherness. The scars from the clashes will need time and care to mend. Yet, the unified call for peace from officials and residents alike reflects a shared hope to restore Cuttack’s spirit of harmony. [Rh/Eth/SY]
