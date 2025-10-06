Cuttack Violence 2025: Clashes During Durga Pooja Procession Leaves Odisha’s Historical City With Curfew and Internet Ban

The silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, descended into chaos on October 5, 2025, as violent clashes left 25 people injured. Authorities enforced a 36-hour curfew across 13 police station areas and suspended internet and social media access for 24 hours to curb the spread of rumors. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) responded with a 12-hour bandh on October 6 due to the unrest. Police patrolled tense areas like Dargha Bazar and Mangalabag, conducting flag marches to restore calm.





During a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Dargha Bazar near Haathi Pokhari on Friday, October 3, tension erupted. Residents objected to loud music blaring between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., sparking heated arguments. The situation escalated as a mob hurled stones and glass bottles from rooftops, injuring six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Police arrested six suspects linked to the attack.