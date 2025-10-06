Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Inaugurate Patna Metro Today

New Delhi, Oct 6: The long-anticipated Patna Metro is all set to take a major leap on Monday as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the city’s first operational metro route.

The initial 4.5-kilometer stretch, running from the Patliputra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhootnath Station via Zero Mile, is part of the Red Line corridor and marks the beginning of metro services in the state capital.

Alongside the elevated Red Line, a new underground corridor is in the works. The CM will reportedly also lay the foundation stone for a 9.35 km tunnel segment connecting Patna Junction to Rukunpura during Monday’s inauguration.

This historic development is expected to bring a significant shift in Patna’s urban mobility. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL), in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has completed all necessary preparations for the launch. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently granted clearance after successful trial runs.