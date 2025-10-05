Tbilisi On Edge After Clashes As Georgian Dream Tightens Grip In Boycotted Elections

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



TBILISI -- Tbilisi remained tense after a night of clashes between protesters and riot police during local elections that saw the ruling Georgian Dream party tighten its grip on power amid opposition boycotts and growing Western concern that the country is drifting closer to Moscow.

The unrest marked one of the most serious challenges to the government in months, coming as thousands rallied against what they called an increasingly authoritarian government.

On October 4, Georgian riot police used pepper spray and water cannons to drive protesters away from the presidential palace in the capital and detained at least five leaders of the opposition demonstrations.

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said the detainees had been taken into custody, including activists and protest organizers Paata Burchuladze and Murtaz Zodelava.

Those detained "are accused of violently changing the constitutional order of Georgia or calling for the overthrow of the state government, as well as organizing, leading, and participating in group violence. The crimes envisage up to nine years in prison," Darakhvelidze said.

Their status as of early October 5 was not clear.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the attempt to "overthrow" the government had failed and that those who participated in it would be "severely punished."

He added that "strict measures" would be implemented in the coming days following the protest, which appeared to be mostly broken up by around midnight local time.

Preliminary official results from the October 4 local elections had Georgian Dream claiming to have won control in every municipality in a vote boycotted by much of the opposition amid fears the results could be falsified by authorities.

On the day of the vote, thousands of people, many waving Georgian and EU flags, took to the streets following calls by opposition parties for large protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party as ballots were being cast for local elections on October 4. At least nine opposition groups urged a boycott of the vote.

Their aim was to revitalize daily demonstrations that began last year following alleged violations in parliamentary elections and a subsequent government decision to halt talks on joining the European Union. The opposition also criticized what it saw as the government's growing Russia-friendly policies.

The anti-government protests have largely quieted down over recent months following earlier crackdowns.