PKVY Nurturing Organic Farming in India, Empowering Millions of Farmers

New Delhi, Oct 6: As India steps into the next phase of its agricultural transformation, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) has transitioned organic farming from a niche practice to a mainstream agricultural movement, and as on January 30 this year, Rs 2,265.86 crore were released under the PKVY (2015–25), the government data showed on Monday.

About Rs 205.46 crore were released for PKVY under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in FY 2024-25.

“Around 15 lakh hectares are under organic farming — 52,289 clusters formed and 25.30 lakh farmers benefitted (as of February 2025). Work continues in existing 1.26 lakh hectares area adopted in 2023–24; 1.98 lakh hectares new area is under three-year conversion in 2024–25,” the data showed.

In 2023–2024, 50,279 hectares in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh and 4,000 hectares in West Bengal adopted under the Large Area Certification (LAC) programme.